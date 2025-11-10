I Think We’re Getting More Story DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A & Here’s Why

Before Pokemon Legends: Z-A even came out, The Pokemon Company revealed that its first DLC, Mega Dimension. Then, just a few weeks into the newest Pokemon game’s life cycle, the company dropped a new trailer digging into details on the DLC. In this trailer, we got insight into some more new Megas, along with new characters and story details. But with that story expansion set to arrive on December 10th, it looks like we can expect even more DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Mega Dimension is a bit unusual for Pokemon DLC. It is the first one to be revealed before its base game even released, and has come out far sooner. Compared to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which got no DLC content, it looks like Legends: Z-A might fall more in line with a main series game. And that, along with a few other tidbits, lead me to believe we can expect more story DLC content for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Story Content for the Mega Dimension DLC Is Dropping Sooner Than Expected

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

When Mega Dimension was first announced, we didn’t have too many details. We knew there would be two waves of content, with Holo X and Holo Y apparel sets available starting October 16th for anyone who pre-ordered the DLC. The second, more mysterious feature for the DLC was the Additional Story Content. Initial trailers teased that it would involve Hoopa, but didn’t officially confirm a release date for the extra story content.

However, many of us (myself included) thought we knew when the story content would release. On the Nintendo eShop page for Mega Dimension, clicking into the Additional Story Content section pulled up an anticipated release date of February 28th, 2026. That page has since been updated to give us the new release date of December 10th. But why was that original date there at all?

Given that February 28th is the day after Pokemon Day, it’s possible this original release date was just a placeholder. It could also be that the extra story content was originally planned for February, but got pushed forward for some reason. Or maybe, just maybe, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have something else planned for Pokemon Day 2026. And I think it’s more new story content for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

2 DLC Per Game May Be the New Pokemon Standard

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

With Legends: Arceus, we didn’t get any DLC content. But clearly, that’s one area where our newest Legends game won’t be following the pattern. In that case, it could follow the precedent set by the two prior Pokemon main series games. And if that’s the case, we can probably expect a second installment of new story content. Pokemon Sword & Shield was the first game to get major story DLC after launch, and it ended up having 2 parts included in its expansion. Then, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet followed suit with The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

So, if this pattern continues, we can probably expect main series games going forward to have 2 story DLCs. It’s not necessarily a given that Legends: Z-A will follow suit. But that old February 28th release date marker in the Nintendo eShop has me putting on my tin foil hat. If we’re getting new story content for Pokemon Legends: Z-A just a few months after release, it could mean that there’s more on the way. Otherwise, that’s a pretty short life cycle for the game compared to what a February release for new story content would mean.

For now, Mega Dimension is still just listed as including the Holo Wear and the first round of new story content. But with other DLC bundles comprising 2 different parts, I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing a second round of new story content announced on or around Pokemon Day 2026.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is available now for the Switch and Switch 2. The Mega Dimension DLC will release its story content on December 10th and can be pre-ordered now for $29.99.

Are you excited to see what Mega Dimension has in store for Pokemon fans?