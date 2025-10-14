New Pokemon Game Set in All 4 Japanese Regions Revealed in Massive Leak

Last year, Pokémon fans were given a massive leak of data about upcoming games, known as the Teraleak, but it appears that leak might’ve only been the beginning. A new leak has started circulating, allegedly revealing everything Pokémon developer Game Freak is working on through 2030. Among those games is a project that’s supposedly called Pokémon Project Seed, which is said to mix every region from the first four games into a single RPG. If true, it’s going to be an incredibly ambitious project from Gamefreak that might totally change how fans play through the first few games in the fan favorite series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak comes via ResetEra, which shared full data about all the leaked projects, including Project Seed. As with any leak, you’ll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. We have seen info shared via the first Teraleak turn out to be true, but that doesn’t mean any of this information is confirmed until Gamefreak makes an official announcement. That said, Project Seed seems appropriately ambitious for a developer looking to turn heads with a remake project.

As mentioned, one of the main goals for Project Seed is supposedly to let players walk from Hoenn to Sinnoh, going through Kanto and Johto along the way. Giving fans a full landmass to walk through would be a massive project, but it’s not the only thing Gamefreak seemingly has planned for Project Seed.

Again, nothing is confirmed, but it sounds like Gamefreak is trying to incorporate “real-world weather” and “seasons” into Project Seed. If true, that’d be a huge step that could have far-ranging gameplay complications if Gamefreak decides to go in that direction. On top of that, the leaks claim in-game encounters will “change in real time.”

We don’t know exactly what that means, but it sounds like Pokémon encounters will change as you walk around the world. That could make it easier to find specific Pokémon on the go, though we’ll have to wait to see exactly what Gamefreak means with that blurb. Finally, Project Seed is supposedly planning to include “next-generation online gameplay.”

It’s important to note that the leak specifically calls Project Seed‘s online play a “prototype.” With that in mind, there will likely be a few kinks as Gamefreak tries to get everything prepared for whatever’s coming in Generation 11. Either way, Project Seed appears to be deeply ambitious and could give fans a brand-new way to dive into the first four games with a fully featured remake.

Project Seed wasn’t the only game in the leak. We also learned much more about Generation 10, which is allegedly called Pokémon Wind and Waves. The 2026 game includes “seed Pokémon,” procedurally generated archipelagos, and different endings, among many other features. There are also hints about two Legends games and a short dive into the very early plans for Generation 11. Once again, these leaks are far from confirmed, but they paint a promising picture for Pokémon fans.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!