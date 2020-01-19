New Video Games Out This Week: Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC, Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and More

It may only be January, but the new PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One games are starting to come in. And while they aren’t flowing in like they will next month and in March, this week we have new Kingdom Hearts III DLC, another new Walking Dead game, a despondency simulator, and a classic Xbox game is coming to the Switch.

As always, if you want to know every single new video game releasing this week on every single video game platform, you’ve come to the wrong place. This ain’t your saloon. However, if you simply want to know what games are dropping this week that are worth your attention, then pull up chair, because that’s exactly what we got: a quick rundown of each and every single salient new game releasing this week. On top of noteworthy new releases, there’s a round-up of ports at the bottom of the article. Further, while remakes, remasters, and expansions are included, minor DLC releases that give your horse shiny armor or that add a sneeze-amount of content are not. Meanwhile, early access releases aren’t included either. Lastly, while occasionally a mobile or Stadia game makes the cut, this is mostly console and PC games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PICK OF THE WEEK: Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind

Pitch: “Re Mind—the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.”

Developer and Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4 | Release Date: January 23

RUNNER-UP: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Pitch: “It has been years since the outbreak. The once great city of New Orleans is now submerged in flood water, surrounded by unending herds of walkers and torn apart by warfare between the remaining survivors. Explore this expansive world as you fight your way through humans and walkers, scavenge weapons and supplies, make brutal moral choices, and uncover a mystery that will determine the future for everyone left alive in NOLA.”

Developer and Publisher: Skydance Productions and Skybound Games

Platforms: Oculus Rift | Release Date: January 23

The Most Notable of Notable Ports: Mosaic

Pitch: “You live a monotonous and repetitive lonely life in a cold overpopulated ever-expanding city. The phone is distracting you with meaningless notifications as you move through anonymous crowds on your way to work at a megacorporation where yet another long day with overtime awaits. You have no real sense of meaning – until one crucial day, when strange things start to happen on your commute to work and everything changes.”

Developer and Publisher: Krillbite Studio and Raw Fury

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One | Release Date: January 23

All Other Notable Ports:

ODDWORLD: STRANGER’S WRATH HD:

Pitch: “In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration. But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.”

Developer and Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants and Microids

Platforms: Nintendo Switch | Release Date: January 23

*****

198X:

Pitch: “Welcome to Suburbia, just outside the City, sometime in 198X. This is the journey of Kid, a teenager stuck between the limitations of innocent youth and the obligations of inevitable adulthood. The story unfolds when Kid discovers the local arcade – finding new worlds, and new meaning, in video games. For every visit to the arcade – every game uncovered, every move mastered, every demon defeated – Kid grows stronger. And the lines between reality and game start to blur…”

Developer and Publisher: Hi-Bit Stufios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch | Release Date: January 23

*****

SPEEDRUNNERS:

Pitch: “In a city filled with superheroes, getting to crimes becomes a competition on its own. Fortunately there are enough rockets, bombs, grappling hooks, spikes, and other goodies lying around — to make the competition fun and fast. Welcome to SpeedRunners.”

Developer and Publisher: DoubleDutch Games and tinyBuild

Platforms: Nintendo Switch | Release Date: January 23

*****