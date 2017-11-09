New PS4 Pro Leaks, Set to Launch Alongside Xbox One X

You didn’t think that Sony was going to let Microsoft have a nice, quiet launch on Tuesday, did you?! This Tuesday, November 7 marks the launch of the Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful game console. Of course, Sony has had its beefed up PS4 Pro on the market for many months now, and this morning Console-Deals spotted a brand new PS4 that has yet to be officially revealed.

Feast your eyes on this beautiful new model:

We’ve seen a white Destiny 2 edition of the PS4 Pro, but if you don’t want all of those Destiny emblems on your console, then this is the model for you! You’ll notice a PEGI rating in the bottom right corner of the box, and it’s important to note that Console-Deals spotted this new console on Smyths Toys, which is based in the UK. We have no idea whether or not Sony will be bringing this console to the US as well, but we assume that it’s a given.

A November 7 release date is significant, since it indicates that Sony is releasing this bad boy as a direct response to the Xbox One X. It is saying in effect, “Yes Microsoft, we see you, and we’re still here. We’re staying side by side on shelves, and we’re ready to throw down.”

So if you’re considering diving into 4K / HDR gaming this holiday season, which console is right for you?

The X vs. Pro Debate

We’re going to make this very simple, so console warriors check your fanboy biases at the door. If you are deciding which console to pick up this holiday, or wondering what to pick up for a loved one, you really just need to answer these two questions: What exclusives do you want to play more, and where are most of your friends playing?

If you grew up with Halo, and you need to be there when the latest and greatest Halo launches, then get yourself an Xbox One X. You’ll still have all of the great multi-platform games like Shadow of War, FIFA, and Call of Duty, but you’ll also see games like Forza and Gears of War.

Likewise, Sony has its own exclusives that, for some, just can’t be missed. If you have to play Bloodborne, Uncharted, Ratchet and Clank, Gravity Rush, or any of the other PlayStation staples, then go with a Pro! We even heard that you’ll have a beautiful white one to choose from, if you so desire!

