New ‘Red Dead Online’ Update Adds Fool’s Gold Free Roam Event and the Return of a Popular Weapon

A new, smaller update is now live following the big overall patch that deployed last week for Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode. The latest update brings with it the Fool’s Gold Free Roam eventin addition to a returning weapon from the original game.

First up, the new weapon! The latest update brings with it the Evans Repeater. According to Rockstar, “The Evans Repeater is a powerful long-range rifle that’s known for being in John Marston’s arsenal during the events of Red Dead Redemption. The Evans Repeater has a high bullet capacity and is deadly at medium and long distances, with an especially high rate of fire. It also has customization options like Stocks, Sights and Wraps – to make this an essential part of your character’s weapon inventory. You can pick one up now directly from the Rawson, Wheeler & Co catalogue or at any Gunsmith.”

With a new weapon comes a new event! So says the studio, “You always need to be prepared to go out in a blaze of glory, but a little armor can delay the inevitable. This is the idea behind the Fool’s Gold Free Roam event. Fool’s Gold is the latest addition to the rotating roster of Free Roam Events, a selection of special competitive game types that periodically invite you to participate as you roam across the world of the Red Dead Online Beta. When you opt-into a Free Roam Event you’ll automatically join the event location before it begins. Like all Free Roam events, Fool’s Gold is a quick and easy way to jump into some fun competition and rack up a little extra XP and cash. It’s also a great way to quickly complete weapon, kill or combat-related Daily Challenges without attacking players in an open session.”

There are a few other Free Roam events as well in addition to Fool’s Gold:

Cold Dead Hands : Fight for control over a target for the longest amount of time.

: Fight for control over a target for the longest amount of time. Competitive Challenges : Compete to get the highest score in a given, randomly-selected challenge within a set time limit (currently includes Bow, Headshot, Horseback, Longarm, and Sidearm Kill Challenges).

: Compete to get the highest score in a given, randomly-selected challenge within a set time limit (currently includes Bow, Headshot, Horseback, Longarm, and Sidearm Kill Challenges). Dispatch Rider : Posses compete to be the first to deliver a horse to the assigned destination.

: Posses compete to be the first to deliver a horse to the assigned destination. King of the Castle : Compete to gain and maintain control of the castle area by staying alive inside of it – whoever controls the active area for the highest percentage of the event time wins.

: Compete to gain and maintain control of the castle area by staying alive inside of it – whoever controls the active area for the highest percentage of the event time wins. Master Archer: Compete to score the most points by hitting the most targets as accurately as you can within the time limit.

New Care Packages are also inbound as a thank you from Rockstar for participating in the online mode’s beta period:

60x High Velocity Pistol Ammo

60x High Velocity Repeater Ammo

2x Fire Bottles

8x Fire Arrows

2x Jolly Jack’s

2x Potent Horse Medicine

1x Lake Lure

The latest update is now live with even bigger changes ahead! As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, though still no PC release on the horizon.

