3 Upcoming Sci-Fi Games That Could Be Masterpieces

Science fiction games have always been a playground for imagination. Worlds beyond our understanding, stories that challenge what it means to be human, and technologies that stretch the limits of what’s possible. As gaming hardware and storytelling techniques evolve, the genre continues to push boundaries, offering players not just futuristic settings but deeply emotional journeys through the cosmos. Every generation has its defining sci-fi experiences, from Mass Effect and Deus Ex to Halo and Starfield. Now, a new wave of developers is ready to redefine what the future of sci-fi video games looks like.

There are some truly incredible sci-fi games on the horizon, and many of them have the potential to be masterpieces. These upcoming sci-fi titles aren’t just promising spectacle; they aim to provoke thought, inspire wonder, and rekindle that childlike awe of looking into the stars and wondering what’s out there. The following three games could easily become the next great hits of the genre.

3) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

When Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally releases, it will mark not only the return of one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises but also a critical moment for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2: one of the final games released on the original hybrid console. Fans have waited over a decade for Samus Aran’s next great adventure, and expectations couldn’t be higher. Developed by Retro Studios, the team responsible for the original Metroid Prime trilogy, Beyond is set to blend atmospheric isolation, world-building, and cutting-edge visuals into an experience that could redefine first-person sci-fi exploration.

The Metroid franchise has always excelled at one thing above all: immersion. Whether wandering through the eerie caverns of Tallon IV or uncovering ancient Chozo ruins, each entry creates a palpable sense of discovery. If Metroid Prime 4: Beyond succeeds, it will do so by capturing that haunting sense of loneliness. The idea of being one small figure in an infinite, indifferent universe is a tone few games have replicated as well as the Metroid Prime trilogy.

What’s most exciting is how far technology and design have come since Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. The graphics look incredible, and Metroid Prime 4 has already teased numerous additions like the bike. The game is set to release on December 4th, and has the potential to not just be one of the best sci-fi games of this generation, but one of Nintendo’s best games on the Nintendo Switch 2.

2) The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

It’s not often that a game adaptation of a beloved sci-fi universe captures the full scope of its source material, but The Expanse: Osiris Reborn could be the one that does. Building upon the foundations of the Telltale prequel series, this new installment from a different studio aims to deliver a large-scale RPG set in the gritty, politically charged solar system fans know from the acclaimed television show and novels.

Set after the events of the show, Osiris Reborn places players in a universe defined by tension between Earth, Mars, and the Belt, where every decision can shift the balance of power. What makes The Expanse so compelling isn’t just its setting, but its realism. Space isn’t a playground; it’s a dangerous, lonely place filled with moral compromises and conflicting agendas. Translating that into a game means balancing narrative choice, resource management, and player-driven consequences.

Osiris Reborn will feature open-system exploration, allowing players to travel across planets, moons, and asteroid colonies with varying degrees of freedom. The blend of simulation and political intrigue could make it one of the most complex sci-fi RPGs ever developed. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn could do for hard sci-fi what Baldur’s Gate 3 did for fantasy storytelling and become one of the best CRPGs out there when it releases, hopefully in 2026.

1) Exodus

The upcoming Exodus is developed by Archetype Entertainment, a studio led by Mass Effect veterans, and has all the makings of the next monumental sci-fi RPG. This is a game built by storytellers who understand how to weave emotion, exploration, and player choice into a cohesive whole. From what’s been revealed so far, Exodus is set in a future where humanity has ventured far from Earth and is struggling to survive in an unforgiving galaxy. It’s a setting ripe for moral conflict, discovery, and the philosophical questions that define great science fiction.

The creative pedigree behind Exodus immediately sets it apart. With industry legends like James Ohlen and Drew Karpyshyn, both key figures behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect. Fans can already see the world through the novel tie-in, TTRPG adaptation, and animated short in Amazon’s Secret Level. It promises to blend cinematic storytelling with open-world freedom. Players will reportedly shape humanity’s future through a branching narrative where time dilation plays a major role in the plot.

What makes Exodus particularly intriguing is its scale. Early footage and reports suggest a world brimming with visual detail and atmosphere, from bustling space colonies to barren alien wastelands. Exodus seems committed to giving equal weight to relationships, politics, and existential storytelling. It’s easy to see why fans of Mass Effect and Starfield are eagerly anticipating Exodus. The genre is ready for something that blends blockbuster visuals with literary-level writing. No release date has been set, but the expectation is late 2026.

