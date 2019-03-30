New ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ DLC Available Now, Includes Suppressed Shotgun

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been out for less than seven months, but Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have been grinding away at bringing new content to the game on a regular basis. We just received The Serpent’s Heart DLC earlier this month, and the devs have wasted absolutely no time in getting the next pack out. That’s right, The Grand Caiman is officially available now, and it comes with a few goodies for players to enjoy, including the likes of the suppressed Whispering Scourge shotgun, which will certainly prove useful out on one’s adventure.

“Save the innocent lives of San Juan villagers from an angry god in ‘The Grand Caiman,’” the game’s website reads. “Battle a deadly group of mercenaries and face down the wrath of a ferocious deity to prevent a cataclysmic disaster. Solve the new volcanic challenge tomb and reap its powerful rewards.”

The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider DLC is available for free to all Season Pass holders, while those without the $29.99 pass will have to pay $4.99 for the standalone DLC pack. For a little more on what The Grand Caiman has to offer:

“Survive the latest DLC with the Reptile Hide outfit, which heightens resistance against projectiles and boosts XP gained from assault kills. Players can also equip the Whispering Scourge, a suppressed shotgun, as well as the Volcano skill that enables crafting incendiary shotgun ammo, which sets flammable objects and most enemies ablaze. All tombs from the main campaign are all now playable in Score Attack and Time Attack mode.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and its many DLC packs are currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest installment in the long-running franchise, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been enjoying all of the DLC for Shadow of the Tomb Raider? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

