New Silent Hill Reveal May Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

The next Silent Hill may be revealed in the near future if new rumors are accurate. Silent Hill is one of the most iconic horror franchises out there, but it has been AWOL for quite some time. The last proper game in the franchise was Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, a game that received a mixed reception from critics and was yet another entry that failed to impress fans after the earlier titles in the series. Konami looked to shake up the series with Silent Hills, a much more terrifying game from Hideo Kojima that made its mark on the world with its playable demo, PT. Unfortunately, the game was canceled following turmoil between Kojima and Konami and the series has yet to return.

With that said, there are rumors that Konami is planning a big return to Silent Hill with multiple new games. One is a remake of Silent Hill 2, another an episodic series, and then there's supposedly a proper new mainline game. Of course, these are just rumors right now, so it remains to be seen, but the future of the series may be revealed soon. Konami confirmed it will revealing a new game in a series 'loved around the world' at Tokyo Game Show on September 16th, but VGC reported that it likely wouldn't be Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, or Castlevania. With that said, VGC's Andy Robinson took to Twitter after this news to say that multiple sources indicated that a new Silent Hill reveal may be coming sooner than many of us had expected. Of course, timing is always subject to change and everyone should take this with a grain of salt for now, but Robinson did feel comfortable sharing it online.

I’ve now heard from several people that a Silent Hill reveal may be sooner the I suggested in my story today. As with all reporting on timings I wouldn’t take that as gospel, but fans possibly won’t have to wait much longer. — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) August 31, 2022

Rumors also indicate that Konami is planning remaster of some of the Metal Gear Solid games. Of course, a lot of these things have been rumored for quite some time, so it really remains to be seen if and when it will come to fruition. Either way, maybe we can expect a new Silent Hill reveal by the end of the year.

