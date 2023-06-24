New Slender Man Game Seemingly Teased

A new Slender Man game appears to be in the works. Many years ago, a horror character called Slender Man started popping up around the internet. First it was just a few urban legends on the internet with some eerie photoshopped images, then some videos including the fabled Marble Hornets web series, then once it really blew up, he was everywhere. This faceless entity was getting video games, movies, and more, but eventually the bubble sort of burst and Slender Man went back to being a niche internet character. It's rather unfortunate as none of these big-scale projects did anything beyond scratching the surface.

With that said, it seems like Slender Man may be making his return sooner rather than later. To date, there have been two games in the Slender series. The first one was a really eerie indie game that placed players in the woods with nothing but a flashlight, they were tasked with running around, collecting pieces of paper before Slender Man could catch them. It was a huge hit and did waves on YouTube before eventually spawning a sequel known as Slender: The Arrival. This was more narratively driven, but it received mixed reviews. Reviews cited the game's terrifying atmosphere and good spooks, but ultimately felt the actual story and gameplay were a let down. With that said, there may be a chance at redemption. Nearly a decade after the last game in the series, developer Blue Isle Studios is teasing a third game. The developer tweeted a creepy 14 second teaser video with a weird little monster sitting in a dark room.

On the game's official website, there's a countdown that ends in 33 days. We have no idea what they're teasing, it may be a remake/remaster of the previous game. It could be a sequel. It could be something else entirely, we don't know yet! Either way, we'll find out in about a month and it seems likely we'll probably get some more teases before then.

