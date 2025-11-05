New Sonic Game Gets Review Bombed at Launch Following Several Delays

A new Sonic game is getting review-bombed at launch due to numerous delays. Let’s face it, gamers aren’t always the most patient consumers, and delays can be frustrating. One way players express their displeasure with developers and publishers is by visiting a store page and leaving a review bomb for whatever is currently angering them, thereby drawing negative attention to the title. It happens every once in a while, and it can significantly impact a game’s sales. That’s because negative reviews aren’t always read, as many players see “Mostly Negative” and move on to the next game on their list.

The Steam store page for Sonic Rumble, released on November 5, 2025, is fast-approaching disastrous territory with over 680 reviews, most of which are negative. Fans are upset because the game was initially scheduled to arrive in May 2024, but was pushed back to May 2025. It was ultimately delayed for 18 months due to multiple setbacks. Is the game truly as horrific as some reviews describe? That’s difficult to say without playing it because few of them say anything that’s constructive criticism about the game or its content. Still, there are a few who decry the cost of skins and a pay-to-win system that hasn’t been popular since its introduction.

Sonic Rumble Is Being Review Bombed by Angry Gamers

Image courtesy of Sega

Since debuting on the Sega Genesis as one of the console’s most influential games in 1991, there have been over 110 Sonic the Hedgehog games released on a myriad of systems. Not all of them have been beloved by fans, but most are at least given a chance. It looks like that’s not happening with Sonic Rumble, which seemingly brings a lot to the franchise. It features multiple game modes, includes custom matches, and supports up to 32 players at once. It’s not a platformer or a racing game — it’s an online party game that uses mini-games and various challenges to pit players against one another, with battle royale taking center stage.

Ready, Set, Rumble! The wait is over – Sonic Rumble is live worldwide on iOS, Android, and Steam 🌍



Join Sonic in the ultimate arcade royale where up to 32 players battle for glory! pic.twitter.com/DUhiJmKKUI — Sonic Rumble (@Sonic_Rumble) November 5, 2025

A glance at the negative feedback reveals that the game’s delay is the central complaint, with one user, Candle, beginning, “Delays game by a year with zero communication from devs for several months at some points,” before digging further into the frustrating features and expensive skins. There’s also the occasional positive note with one user, NazTGP, beginning with “I see a LOT of misinformation regarding this game, so I’m writing this to clear things up as a person who’s been playing for months. There’s a lot to be said.” Unfortunately, review bombing has dropped Sonic Rumble’s positive percentage to 38% as of writing.

Understandably, gamers express their frustrations over delays because, after waiting for so long, the game might not meet their expectations. Still, had Rovio Entertainment and Sega released it prematurely, there’s little doubt it would have failed, as it clearly wasn’t ready. This is a common problem with modern games, and because everyone has a platform to express their opinions, reviews can be hit or miss in terms of accuracy. When buying any game, do some research and try to get some positive word of mouth before spending your money. If you listen to all the naysayers, you could miss out on some exceptional titles.

