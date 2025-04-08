Sonic Rumble Gets a Release Date

It appears the highly anticipated Sonic Rumble from SEGA has finally set a release date. Fans of the super-fast blue hedgehog can look forward to Sonic’s first-ever multiplayer party game on May 8th. Sonic Rumble will launch on PC through Steam, the iOS App Store, and Google Play. Pre-registration is available now, and the more players who pre-register their interest will increase the rewards given at launch. This is only available on mobile, but even PC players can pre-register and receive the free rewards. These rewards include character skins, stickers, buddies, and in-game currency. Pre-registering not only gives players free goodies, but it shows SEGA how much interest there is in Sonic Rumble.

Sonic Rumble features a roster of characters including Sonic, Tails, Amy, Shadow, Knuckles, and more. 32 players will go head-to-head and try to claim victory. Sonic Rumble features different game modes, such as Run where players race for the top spot, Survival where players compete to stay alive, Ring Batte where players collect rings and try to hold on to them, and more.

Matches in Sonic Rumble are short and designed for pick-up and play which should lend well to mobile-first format it follows. Fans can group up in squads of four to work together and face off against other squads. The story of Sonic Rumble follows Sonic and their friends as they are turned into toys and enter a toy world, thanks to none other than Dr. Eggman, but players don’t need to be familiar with Sonic the Hedgehog’s lore to enjoy the game. The game’s drawn comparisons to Fall Guys given that they’re both populated by plenty of players per match and involve various minigames.

SEGA is naturally the publisher for Sonic Rumble, but it’s also the co-developer alongside Rovio Entertainment, the company best known for Angry Birds and its many spinoffs. Sonic Rumble will feature crossplay between PC and mobile players to ensure all players can play with their friends and that lobbies will be full making filling games easier.