New Sonic the Hedgehog Game’s Release Window Pushed Back as Developer Issues Statement

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have many upcoming games to look forward to, but one has been on the horizon for quite some time. While no official release date has been set for the global launch, there was an expectation that the game would release on July 31st. However, a new update has seemingly deconfirmed this release date and now indicates a much later release in November. The game in question is Sonic Rumble, the upcoming battle royale party game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonic Rumble has seen previous delays in the past for its global launch, and players are once again disappointed with this news. The official Sonic Rumble X social stated that any dates previously seen were placeholders and did not share a new date outside a 2025 window. However, it did share plans that an official global launch date would be revealed at a later time.

This news has fans speculating toward a November release, which will put it after Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. SEGA has not committed to a date at this time, so this is merely speculation. However, SEGA did provide an update on the development team’s focus, citing that making the experience better for new players is crucial.

We’re making incredible progress on Sonic Rumble, which is why we wanted to share an update from the team on the development and the status of the Global Launch – which is still on track for later this year!



Please note that the store pages might indicate a specific date for… pic.twitter.com/R8K4P1TZuZ — Sonic Rumble (@Sonic_Rumble) July 25, 2025

Pre-registration is available for Sonic Rumble on mobile, but the game will also be coming to Steam. It will feature fast-paced, competitive gameplay that has fans excited. Not only this, but it offers various characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and multiple costumes for them.

Sonic Rumble has even pulled out characters from obscurity, including Sonic and the Black Knight. If the game’s reception goes well, fans can likely expect even more content like this as Sonic Rumble gets updates and evolves over time. Once the game gets its global release, players will be able to download the game on their preferred platform.