Rumor: Ubisoft Isn’t Working on A New Splinter Cell

E3 is less than a month away, which means it’s the time of year where the video game industry is overwhelmed with rumors and leaks. The latest claims that, contrary to recent developments, Ubisoft isn’t making a new Splinter Cell game. More specifically, Ubisoft has had multiple Splinter Cells game in development over the past few years, but all have died in pre-production, which explains why we keep hearing about the franchise, but never see anything of it. Of these cancelled games was a VR experience, a first-person game from Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Toronto’s follow-up to Blacklist, and an open-world Splinter Cell from Ubisoft Shanghai.

According to the leak, which comes way of 4chan, in 2012 Ubisoft Toronto was making the aforementioned follow-up to Blacklist in the AnvilNext engine. This didn’t pan out. Then in 2014, the Far Cry Blood Dragon team was making a first-person Splinter Cell. This also didn’t pan out. Then in 2017, Ubisoft Paris was tasked with salvaging Ubisoft’s Toronto’s 2012 project, which led it to prototyping an open-world Splinter Cell that was eventually handed of to Ubisoft Shanghai, where it was eventually killed for good.

But what about the most recent Splinter Cell game that leaked last year courtesy of Walmart? That was the aforementioned VR experience exclusive to PlayStation VR. It has also since been canned.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt given that it comes from 4chan, but the forum has provided some accurate Ubisoft-related leaks in the past. That said, the leaker asserts that Ubisoft isn’t working on a new Splinter Cell at all at this point, and with every studio tied up with other projects, that may not change for awhile.

