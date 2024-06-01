New Star Wars Card Game Announced

Fantasy Flight Games has announced a new version of its Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game. This August, Fantasy Flight Games will release Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game, a new standalone version of its Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game released last year. The new edition will feature all new cards and will not require the original Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game to play. The two-player game will feature similar gameplay, with each player starting with a basic deck and expanding it by buying a mix of cards from their specific faction and neutral cards. The Clone Wars version will obviously focus on the Republic and Separatists, although the aim of the game remains the same with players trying to be the first to destroy three of their opponent's bases.

In an article announcing the game, Fantasy Flight revealed some details about the new game and how the various factions will work. The Republic cards focus on synergies between Jedi and Trooper units, while the separatists utilize a new version of "exiling" cards that remove cards that either sacrifice cards to gain various effects or pull cards from an exile pile and put them back in play.

Fantasy Flight first released its Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game earlier this year as a standalone, contained experience. The game publisher also released Star Wars Unlimited, a collectable trading card game with a handful of similar mechanics (such as targeting an opponent's base to win the game) but very different deck construction rules and deck strategies. Fantasy Flight has increasingly focused on card games in recent years, with Marvel Champions, Arkham Horror, and repackaged version of its Lord of the Rings card games all among its more recent products.