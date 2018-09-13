New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe Announced For Nintendo Switch

It’s a series that’s been running for a few years now, with multiplayer antics and platforming fun for players of all ages. And now, New Super Mario Bros. is officially coming to Nintendo Switch.

This edition of the game has been rumored for some time, but now we’ll be joining in on the platforming fun when the game releases on January 11, 2019, complete with multiplayer support so you can run through stages with friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will feature Mario, Luigi and Toad making their returns, along with Toadette and Nabbit, debuting in this series for the first time!

As with the previous versions for Wii and Wii U, New Super Mario Bros. has a simplistic but lovable design, reverting back to the classic 2D design (compared to what we saw last year with Super Mario Odyssey). But the graphics will be as vibrant as ever, with varying level designs and cute character animations. And the New Super Luigi U levels will be included as well, along with favorites from the Super Mario Bros. world.

New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe will also offer unique control options. You can play through the game via portable mode; play along with friends using a set of JoyCons; or use Pro Controllers. Online play is also included, supported by Nintendo Switch Online.

The game will feature countless levels that you can play either on your own or with friends, including some classic favorites from previous New Super Mario Bros. games, along with several new favorites. And as always, you’ll have to keep on your toes for some of the boss battles you’ll come across. Bowser and his crew won’t go down easy!

Considering that we’ve already gotten a taste of contemporary Mario with Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. should serve as a lovely throwback title for fans to enjoy, while also becoming a favorite to newcomers. More features with the game should be revealed in the next few weeks. But for now, it looks to be a fun treat just in time for the holidays.

New Super Mario Bros. releases on January 11! Check out the trailer above!