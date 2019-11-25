The New Super Mario. Bros Super Star Christmas Tree Topper Lights Up

Nintendo’s official Super Mario Bros. Super Star Christmas tree topper was first released back in 2017, and was an instant holiday hit despite the fact that it didn’t light up. However, that massive oversight was (mostly) corrected with a new battery-powered LED version.

The only problem is that the topper requires 3 LR44 button batteries (included), which will power the star for around 8 continuous hours. In other words, if you plan on keeping the star lit for hours on end over the holidays, you’ll probably need to stock up on button batteries until they decide to release a plug version. Fortunately, there’s an on / off switch to save energy, and it’s pretty inexpensive. You can grab one here at GameStop now for only $19.99.

Note that the Super Mario Bros. Super Star Christmas tree topper is part of a GameStop sale that offers 25% off in-stock collectibles when you spend $100 or more. You can shop GameStop’s hot collectibles here, and their entire collectibles lineup here.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out the merch store that Nintendo just launched on Amazon. It doesn’t include tree toppers, but there are tons of figures, clothing, decor, costumes, and more. Some of our favorite items include the Mario Kart RC vehicles, The Legend of Zelda figures, and the Super Mario playsets.

