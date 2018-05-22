Rumor: New Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch Combatants Leaked

With E3 literally just days away, Nintendo is going to give its forthcoming Super Smash Bros. fighter for Nintendo Switch some major exposure. That means we’re likely to see a rundown of not only all of the game’s modes, but also a list of returning and debuting combatants.

But that hasn’t stopped some information from possibly leaking out as a source has indicated just who we’ll be seeing this time around. And the list includes some fresh new names that are sure to shake things up for Smash fans.

A GameFaqs user by the name of Vergeben has posted the names of some fighters that could be coming to the game. Now normally, we’d brush off a source such as this — but keep in mind that this source previously reported (and later confirmed) the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Injustice 2 and the debut of Soul Calibur VI.

So who can we expect to get our hands on with the forthcoming game? According to the source, there will be no “cut” characters from the previous versions of Smash. This means that Sonic the Hedgehog, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Ryu from Street Fighter, Cloud from Final Fantasy VII and Bayonetta will all be returning, along with Nintendo favorites like Mario, Link and Donkey Kong, among several others.

But it’s the new faces that are being introduced that are of interest. Ridley, the large winged alien from the Metroid series, will reportedly be joining Samus Aran as a playable character.

Then there was mention of a “Konami representative” for the series since Solid Snake appears to be a no-show for now. But it’s a real surprise — Simon Belmont from the Castlevania series. We haven’t seen him surface in an adventure in several years, so he’d be a welcome sight.

The Ice Climbers will reportedly come back. They were originally supposed to be included with the 3DS version of Super Smash Bros. but were cut due to memory issues. Obviously this won’t be a problem with the Nintendo Switch edition since it can handle bigger games.

These names join other rumored characters for the game including the previously reported Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon who will end up on the Switch in one form or another; and the rumor that Goku from Dragon Ball Z could possibly crash the party. (This makes sense since Bandai Namco is reportedly behind the development of the hit fighter.)

Now all of these are unconfirmed so take them with a very light grain of salt. But if Nintendo can announce all these fighters and more we could be in for a very sweet brawl once Super Smash Bros. arrives. Hopefully we’ll get a release date as well.

Super Smash Bros. will release for Nintendo Switch later this year.

(Hat tip to EventHubs for the details!)