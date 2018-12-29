New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC Will Offer Mii Fighter Costumes

2019 will be the beginning of Nintendo’s big roll out for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC and while many of us have our eye on the prize (Joker, we’re talking about Persona’s Joker), the Big N has a few other interesting additions in the mind.

The ability to take a created Mii and put it into the fight is an awesome addition to the franchise – one that spawns endless creativity and personalization. Because of that, Nintendo is adding new Mii costumes in future DLC – at least if the support site for the game is accurate:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can purchase new fighters (with their own stage and music) and costumes as DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When DLC is purchased by one player on the system, it will also be available to the other players on the system.

The website also broke down in further detail what will be available and for how much, though specific release dates are still in the dark:

Fighters Pass The Fighters Pass can be purchased on its own (beginning 12/7/18) or as part of the Game + Fighters Pass DLC combo (beginning 11/1/18). Includes 5 Challenger Packs (each Challenger Pack includes 1 New Fighter, 1 New Stage, and Music) AND an exclusive Xenoblade 2 Rex Mii Fighter costume. Exact Fighters TBD. The Fighters Pass does not include the Piranha Plant fighter. Price: $24.99 (USD) Content Available: Beginning 2019 (exact dates TBD)

Individual Challenger Pack Includes 1 Fighter + 1 Stage + Music Price: $5.99 (USD) Content Available: 2019 (exact dates TBD)

Mii Fighter Costume Includes 1 Costume Price: $0.75 (USD) Content Available: 2019 (exact dates TBD)



With all of the incredible records that the latest fighter from Nintendo has beaten thus far, it’s easy to see why so many are enjoying the game and bringing their own Miis into the mix. As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over oat our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!