New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Drops Next Week, Convert Those Replays to Video Now

For those currently enjoying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there’s a new update coming soon courtesy of a new in-game message from the team over at Nintendo! The latest patch will bring with it balance changes and level tweaks, but it also brings with it a warning for current replay footage.

Luckily, the Big N was courteous enough to warn players about what’s next, urging them to convert their current replays over to video format so that they don’t lose them when the patch goes live.

Since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate saves replays by recording the specific order buttons are pressed, the actually logged footage is easily breakable because it’s not always accurate for what players wanted to capture. When there’s an update that focuses on fighter changes, the content surrounding those captures becomes muddled because of coding changes.

Though there isn’t an alternative method for preserving replays at this time, at least players can save what they have by converting it over to a video before the update goes live.

Since Nintendo didn’t give an exact date other than “within the next week,” it’s safe to assume that the changes will occur either on, or before, December 18, 2018.

People can’t get enough of the latest entry into the beloved franchise, with impressive scores across the board. Though that’s not to say it’s without fault:

“But as much as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate excels in the single-player arena, it falters in online play and in the simplest menus like the character select screen. Online modes in Smash Bros. games have never been perfect, but with the new game being the “Ultimate” experience combined with Nintendo’s paid online service, one would expect an online component that runs better than the one players have now. It’s laggy more often than it feels like it should be, and that’s not to mention the input lag that players have reported experiencing depending on what controller they’re using (the GameCube controller is supposedly the worst offender here, a concerning development if true seeing how it’s the preferred input device of many Smashers),” reads our full review.

But just because the online game has some roadbumps, doesn’t mean that it’s not a huge hit. The World of Light story mode is hailed for its progression and unique take on a narrative, and the game itself is filled to the brim with nostalgic perfection.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.