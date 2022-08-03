New The Witcher Figures Include Bathtub Geralt and Roach on Roof Memes

YouTooz, a company that specializes in vinyl figures inspired by popular memes, has released a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collection that includes Bathtub Geralt and Roach on the Roof. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 each (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). A Geralt with monster head figure and a Cirilla figure can also be found in the collection via that link.

We don't expect Funko to make Witcher Pop figures like this anytime soon, so the YouTooz lineup is the way to go for all of your Witcher meme needs. On that note, the YouTooz Bathtub Geralt figure is also a lot cheaper than the popular figure that Dark Horse released a few years back. You can check out additional YouTooz figures right here. In addition to memes, you'll also find figures based on properties like Stranger Things, Family Guy, Naruto, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more.

In other The Witcher news, season 3 of the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill is currently in production. "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the official logline for The Witcher Season 3 reads. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.