Save 29% on The Witcher 3 Geralt Bathtub Scene Statue

Geralt’s bathtub scene at the beginning of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is probably the most memorable moment in a game that’s filled with memorable moments. It’s also why Henry Cavill’s bath scene in Netflix’s The Witcher series generated huge buzz even before the show launched.

Now you can bring the magic home thanks to this hand-painted statue from CD Projekt Red and Dark Horse. It’s available on Amazon now for $57.03 (29% off), which is just a shade off an all-time low. That’s still not cheap, but admit it – you want one. No home is complete without it. While you’re at it you can pick up this Dandelion (aka Jaskier) statue for $29.95. That might ruin Geralt’s relaxing time – especially if he gets “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” stuck in his head.

From the official description:

“Originally an in-game scene, turned internet meme, turned CD project red April Fools joke, the demand that This be brought to life From Witcher fans became too Great to bear. Dark horse is proud to bring you this marvelously detailed, hand-painted Polynesian statuette featuring Geralt of Rivia relaxing and healing from his perilous journeys, in a candlelit bath, complete with his rubber ducky!”

Here’s how Netflix describes The Witcher series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the series right here.

