New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Photos Leak

It’s been a good week for fans looking forward to Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation. We’ve had a few leaked photos (and even a video) recently of the Canary Islands shoot and now a closer image has been revealed that shows off Yennefer facing off against a mage with a mysterious woman lying on the ground.

Another set photo leaked previously with the same actress, though much more casual this time around:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though it’s not a huge leak that shows off particularly what the narrative will be about, it does give us some insight into the 8-episode long series that is expected to drop later this year.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some previous images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

Thoughts on the latest set leak above and what the possible plot around it could be? Excited to see more? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your Witcher-related thoughts, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!