New Uncharted Game Might Be In Development

It's been rather quiet on the Uncharted front since Naughty Dog released Uncharted: Lost Legacy, a stand-alone story spun out of Uncharted 4 that featured Chloe and Nadine. There have been rumors that a new entry in the franchise was on the way, but a new report from Bloomberg is the best indication so far that a new game is in active development. According to the report, Sony Bend, the team behind the recent hit Days Gone, was one of the studios recruited to help out on a new Uncharted game, though they have since moved onto another project.

The story goes that Bend pitched a sequel to their original franchise, but that ended up not getting the greenlight. As a result, two teams at the studio were assigned to different Naughty Dog projects.

The first was a multiplayer game while the other was a new Uncharted game, and both would be under the supervision of Naugty Dog. The report states that some staff at the studio, including top leads, were not on board with this and left the studio. The team also feared they might be absorbed into Naugty Dog at some point, and so asked to be taken off of the Uncharted project.

The request was granted and now the team is working on a new game of their own. Jason Schreier clarified that he isn't sure if the Uncharted project is still in active development, adding "No I don't know if that game is still in development. It was all on paper at Bend"

No I don't know if that game is still in development. It was all on paper at Bend — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 9, 2021

As for the multiplayer project, Schreier says that is for sure still in development.

It's safe to say that Naughty Dog isn't just letting one of their key franchises sit without anything to do, so there is likely some discussions on the next entry if not active development. Whether that means a prequel or a sequel that had Drake's daughter Cassie take over the series remains to be seen, but hopefully that project is still in the works in some form or fashion.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End released back in 2016, which is kind of crazy to think about, and hopefully it won't be too much longer before we get to dive into that world once more.

