Pokemon TCG Pocket Adds More Megas with New Crimson Blaze Expansion Coming Next Week

Just when we were settling in for a bit of a break from new packs, Pokemon TCG Pocket confirmed that we are, in fact, getting new boosters in December. DeNA recently dropped a new trailer for the next set coming to the digital trading card game, which will be released on December 17th. It is a new Themed Booster pack, so there will be just one pack art to open and a smaller influx of new cards. Even so, it marks the second release of the B series and gives players another reason to rip packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The Crimson Blaze expansion will arrive on December 16th at 10 PM PST, which is 1 AM on December 17th for those of us in the Eastern Time Zone. It is primarily themed around Mega Charizard Y ex, but will also feature Mega Venusaur ex and Mega Blastoise ex, along with new card art for plenty of other Pokemon. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion so far.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Crimson Blaze Trailer & Confirmed Card List (So Far)

Like any new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion, the Crimson Blaze announcement comes with a shiny new trailer. To get a first look at the card art that will soon arrive in the app, you can check out the official trailer below:

Play video

The trailer showcases new card out for the Kanto starters, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle to coincide with their Mega ex cards. But Kanto Pokemon aren’t the only ones getting new Pokemon TCG Pocket cards with the Crimson Blaze expansion. Here’s a full list of confirmed cards that appear in the trailer:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Solosis

Trubbish (Full Illustration)

Clemont (Support Card)

Serena (Support Card)

Quick-Grow Extract (Item)

Ditto

Sunflora

Spritzee

Mega Venusaur ex

Mega Blastoise ex

Mega Charizard & ex

The total number of new cards with a Themed Booster varies, but it is usually somewhere around 70-75 regular cards, with anywhere from 18-24 secret cards. So, there will certainly be a few cards not showcased in the trailer headed our way with this new Themed Booster. The Crimson Blaze themed booster pack will be designated as B1a. This is the 7th Themed Booster Pack released for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the first one for the B series.

Along with the new pack, players can expect some new covers and backdrops in the in-game shop. These will be themed around Mega Charizard Y and are set to release on December 31st, rounding out 2025 in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

We’ve got about a week left to pull on the Mega Rising packs before the new Themed Booster arrives. So you might want to start wishlisting those missing cards to take advantage of the near sharing feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket if you’re trying to complete the set before a new one arrives. This should be the last booster of 2025, with the next release likely headed our way in mid January if the usual pace continues.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is free to play with optional in-game purchases. It is available on iOS and Android devices.

Are you excited to see a new booster in Pokemon TCG Pocket?