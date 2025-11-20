Vampire Survivors 2 Teased by Creator

The creator of Vampire Survivors has teased that a sequel might be in the works. Since arriving back in 2022, Vampire Survivors has taken the world by storm. Not only has it gone on to become one of the most popular indie games of the decade, but it has received a ton of expansions and DLC, some of which have crossed over with franchises like Balatro, Among Us, and even Castlevania. Given the game’s success, it seemed like only a matter of time until new entries came about, and now, it sounds like a proper Vampire Survivors 2 could already be in development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Xbox Wire, Vampire Survivors creator Luca Galante indicated that a proper follow-up to the game is being made at studio Poncle, but it’s not yet ready to talk about it. Galante stressed that the newly announced Vampire Crawlers, which is a roguelike deckbuilder, isn’t a sequel but is instead one of a handful of spin-offs that Poncle would like to make in the future. And while the developer clearly has major ambitions for Vampire Survivors as a franchise, this doesn’t mean that a formal sequel also isn’t happening.

“This is just a spin-off of Vampire Survivors – hopefully the first in a series of spin-offs!” Galante said. “The idea is to take some of the core pillars behind the development of Vampire Survivors and to apply them to existing genres. I’m talking about accessibility, immediacy, affordability, replayability, and sparkly stuff. Tons of sparkly stuff! With regards to a sequel to Vampire Survivors, we’re working on something, but we’re not talking about that just yet.”

Generally speaking, it’s not a surprise that Vampire Survivors 2 is likely in the works. Despite only retailing for $5, the original game made tens of millions of dollars and helped establish a completely new subgenre that other studios have since tried to emulate. As such, demand for a sequel is clearly high, and would be yet another monumental success for Poncle if it were to come about.

In the interim, Vampire Crawlers seems poised to be the next major release in the series and is tentatively set to launch in 2026. This spin-off is in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, and will also be launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass once it drops.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!