New Games Out This Week: Maneater, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and More

Welcome to another new week in video games! As usual, there are a healthy bevy of video games releasing this week, and while it can sometimes be hard to decide which ones to pick up and which to pass on, we here at ComicBook.com are happy to pull together a curated list of some of the biggest and best releases. The following includes a variety of titles releasing across various platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Now, to be clear, this is far from an exhaustive list; we're not including absolutely everything set to release. And, by and large, we're focusing on new releases, remasters, or remakes rather than ports. (Though, there are a few of the latter included.) Additionally, the order here is purely determined by how excited we are to check them out, and aren't necessarily reflective of their comparative quality or exact release. Keep reading to check out a bunch of the new video games releasing this week! Are you excited for anything particular? What's the new game release that you're most excited for? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Wonderful 101: Remastered PITCH: "A team of heroes from around the world must UNITE to protect the earth from vicious alien invaders! This band of 100 Wonderful Ones works together using their fantastic abilities to create a variety of forms. Whether it be a giant fist or a sharp blade, they’ll use their wits and power to overcome the enemy’s pitfalls and perils! And the final member of this team of courageous heroes—is you." RELEASE DATE: May 19th PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam

Maneater PITCH: "Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas: A terrifying shark! Maneater is a single-player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where you’re the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. Explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended." RELEASE DATE: May 22nd PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Saints Row: The Third Remastered PITCH: "Saints Row: The Third – Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it. This is your city. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport the original city of sin, has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs, and guns. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a wrestling gang, and fight against a highly-trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen." RELEASE DATE: May 22nd PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

If Found... PITCH: "On December 31st 1993 in the crumbling ruins of a mansion on Achill Island, Kasio destroys her diary. "It tells the story of her return home to the West of Ireland, her conflict with her family, the friends she makes, and the challenges she goes through." RELEASE DATE: May 19th PLATFORMS: PC, Mac, iOS

Chex Quest HD PITCH: "Chex Quest HD is a modern, multiplayer remake of the classic 1996 FPS advergame of the same name. "The Intergalactic Federation of Snacks' outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by evil cereal-eating creatures from another dimension! These slimy "Flemoids" have taken the citizens of Bazoik captive and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to free them. Thankfully you have a handy array of ‘zorching’ devices which can send these invaders back to their home dimension so you can succeed in your mission." RELEASE DATE: Today! May 18th PLATFORMS: PC

A Fold Apart PITCH: "In a world of folding paper, there are two sides to every story. A Fold Apart is an award-winning puzzle game that explores the emotional rollercoaster of a long-distance relationship — in a world of folding paper! Over fifty handcrafted paper folding puzzles with beautiful 3D graphics with a tactile, 'homemade' paper aesthetic." RELEASE DATE: May 19th PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One (Previously available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade)