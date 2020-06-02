New Games Out This Week: Valorant, Clubhouse Games, and More
Welcome to yet another new week in video games! When it comes to major releases, this week is somewhat slim barring the obvious, but there are still a few gems here and there that you might have missed what with the word being on fire and everything. The following includes a variety of titles releasing across various platforms, but it is admittedly a heavy week for the Nintendo Switch specifically.
Now, to be clear, this is far from an exhaustive list; we're not including absolutely everything set to release. And, by and large, we're focusing on new releases, remasters, or remakes rather than ports. (Though, there are a few of the latter included.) Additionally, the order here is purely determined by how excited we are to check them out, and aren't necessarily reflective of their comparative quality or exact release.
Valorant
PITCH: "VALORANT is a competitive, free-to-play 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC. VALORANT is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play."
PLATFORMS: PC
RELEASE DATE: June 2nd
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
PITCH: "Play and discover 51 board games, tabletop games, and more all in one package—Clubhouse GamesTM: 51 Worldwide Classics. This diverse collection includes games from all over the world across multiple genres, from familiar favorites like Chess to international hits like Mancala that have been around for 100s of years!"
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch
RELEASE DATE: June 5th
Sea of Thieves
PITCH: "Sea of Thieves offers the essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With no set roles, you have complete freedom to approach the world, and other players, however you choose."
PLATFORMS: PC via Steam (Previously available on Xbox One)
RELEASE DATE: June 3rd
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
PITCH: "Command & Conquer and Red Alert defined the RTS genre 25 years ago and are now both fully remastered in 4K by the former Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph Games. Includes all 3 expansion packs, rebuilt multiplayer, a modernized UI, Map Editor, bonus gallery of unreleased FMV footage, and over 7 hours of legendary remastered music by Frank Klepacki. Welcome back, Commander."
PLATFORMS: PC
RELEASE DATE: June 5th
The Outer Worlds
PITCH: "Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony."
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch (Previously available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC)
RELEASE DATE: June 5th
Liberated
PITCH: "Forget everything you know about comics. Immerse yourself in a dark, rain-soaked city. Use your wits, hack the system, sneak and solve puzzles. And when hell breaks loose, dispense picturesque headshots for great justice. Let the stunning hand-drawn art and action unite on the pages of this noir cyberpunk story."
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch
RELEASE DATE: June 2nd
