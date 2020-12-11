ARK: Survival Evolved Sequel Announced Starring Vin Diesel

✖

Today, during The Game Awards 2020, developer Studio Wildcard announced a proper sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved, appropriately titled ARK II. Not only did Studio Wildcard surprise fans with the sequel's announcement, but it shocked them even more by revealing that it stars Vin Diesel, who will play Santiago in the game, which is presumably the protagonist, though this isn't specified.

Details on the project are currently quite scarce, but to accompany the announcement, the developer did reveal a brand new trailer of the game. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature any gameplay, and is rather purely a cinematic look at the title, making it hard to infer what type of game it is. What Studio Wildcard does note is the trailer is rendered using in-engine game assets, which suggests a graphical upgrade from ARK: Survival Evolved.

Below, you can check out this trailer for yourself, as well as some screens pulled from said trailer, revealing the game's characters, environments, and more:

World Premiere of ARK II! A brutal new world of primitive survival! Continue @survivetheark's story of humankind's evolution in this next-generation sandbox survival experience! 🦕 #ARK2 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/W8iHpLkOWf — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s: 🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago 🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M! 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020

Oddly enough, while the announcement took fans by surprise, many aren't happy with the announcement, and even more, are worried about what this means for the current game.

@ComplexMinded. @NotDollie but what about us ark 1 offical players what gonna happen to us our bases our dinos our work...have I just waisted the last 2 years to be turned into legacy servers and be packed tighter and tighter as you delete servers until you take all of it away? — Freya nino crow (@FreyaCrow) December 11, 2020

You announce Ark 2 when you haven't even properly given us Ark 1?? Seriously?! We're still waiting for you to fix all the bugs with this game before you ditch us for something else! — Cyberra (@Cyberra2) December 11, 2020

At the moment of publishing, a release date and platforms have not been announced for ARK II.