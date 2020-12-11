ARK: Survival Evolved Sequel Announced Starring Vin Diesel

By Tyler Fischer

Today, during The Game Awards 2020, developer Studio Wildcard announced a proper sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved, appropriately titled ARK II. Not only did Studio Wildcard surprise fans with the sequel's announcement, but it shocked them even more by revealing that it stars Vin Diesel, who will play Santiago in the game, which is presumably the protagonist, though this isn't specified.

Details on the project are currently quite scarce, but to accompany the announcement, the developer did reveal a brand new trailer of the game. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature any gameplay, and is rather purely a cinematic look at the title, making it hard to infer what type of game it is. What Studio Wildcard does note is the trailer is rendered using in-engine game assets, which suggests a graphical upgrade from ARK: Survival Evolved.

Below, you can check out this trailer for yourself, as well as some screens pulled from said trailer, revealing the game's characters, environments, and more:

Oddly enough, while the announcement took fans by surprise, many aren't happy with the announcement, and even more, are worried about what this means for the current game.

At the moment of publishing, a release date and platforms have not been announced for ARK II.

