New Witcher Game Being Headed Up by Gwent Game Director

There’s a new Witcher game on the way, and following that announcement, we now know who will be serving as the new title’s game director. Jason Slama of CD Projekt Red, the current game director working on Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, will be heading up the development of this new Witcher game that’ll kick off a fresh saga for the franchise. Slama, after confirming his role working on the new game, has also responded in part to concerns about crunch within the studio following the happenings around Cyberpunk 2077.

Over on Twitter, Slama said he was “super thrilled” to announce that he was working on the new Witcher game as the game director. He then directed people towards the job openings CD Projekt Red has right now which deal with the new Witcher game as well as various other projects.

I am super thrilled to announce that I have humbly been working to ensure the success of the next big AAA The Witcher game as its Game Director! Think you could join the team? We have tons of roles open with the possibility of remote work we could discuss! https://t.co/bBbxs0JMmq — Jason Slama (@SlamaTwoFlags) March 21, 2022

Shortly after that announcement, someone on Twitter quote tweeted Slama’s news with a reference to “horrible crunch” and poor working conditions. Slama responded by saying “Never on my watch!“

While we know that there’s a new game in the works and now know who its game director will be, there’s little else known about the game at this time. The teaser image used in the tweet above was the only artwork shared, for now, and doesn’t appear to leave any clues about the next journey on its own. In the announcement, CD Projekt Red declined to share information about development timelines and potential release dates.

What we do know, however, is that this will be the start of a “new saga” for The Witcher. That certainly sounds like something that suggests we’ll be playing as a Witcher other than Geralt or at least points to a change of similar magnitudes, but again, nothing’s been said regarding that right now. CD Projekt Red added that the game will also not be developed on the proprietary REDengine and will instead be developed using Unreal Engine 5.

“This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games,” the announcement said. “It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.”

CD Projekt Red’s new Witcher game does not currently have a release timeframe nor have platforms been announced.