Netflix’s New Witcher Photo Reveals Familiar Monster

As the release date draws nearer, Netflix is sharing more and more details from its much anticpated new series The Witcher. Much of those details have understandably revolved around Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, though we have received some brief glimpses of the creatures the Witchers of this world are bred to battle. In the first trailer, we caught a glimpse of one such creature, but now we know what that creature is called thanks to some new images released by Netflix, calling out the monster by name and confirming it is indeed a creature known as a Kikimore.

In the photo the Kikimore’s long claw is emerging from the swamp it calls home towards a deer who is drinking from the water, and odds are the deer will not survive the encounter. We’re pulling for it though, and who knows, maybe Geralt arrives in time to save the deer before the Kikimore can feast. Yeah, that’s a happy picture, so we’re going with that.

For those unfamiliar, a Kikimore is an insectoid creature that lives underground and in swamps, but there isn’t just one type. Like ants and termites, Kikimore’s are split into different classes and come in three variations. They are either a worker, a warrior, or a Queen, and each class looks a bit different.

The look at the claw and the brief snippet of footage from the trailer makes it hard to distinguish which class it is, but odds are it’s a Warrior, as it would then attack whoever it sees. Workers only attack when provoked or approached, and the Queen looks completely different, as she has no eyes and is massive in size.

If this is a warrior, we are a bit frightened to see what a Queen looks like in this world, but wh knows, maybe this is the Queen after all. Either way, we can’t wait to see Geralt work his magic on the Kikimomre, and hopefully, we’ll get to see the battle soon.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher releases on Netflix December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!