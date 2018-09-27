New ‘Witcher’ Spinoff Game ‘Thronebreaker’ Story Teaser Released

Following the recent reveal of the spin-off The Witcher game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, the team behind the new adventure has just revealed a brand-new teaser video for the upcoming journey’s story.

The Witcher World is Back! Pre-orders for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — a new adventure in the universe of monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, are available! Release date: Oct 23rd @GOGcom and Dec 4th @Playstation 4 and @Xbox One. More at //t.co/mINSlJfAaM #WitcherTales pic.twitter.com/8zcquHxYPw — GWENT (@PlayGwent) September 27, 2018

Thronebreaker comes from the same team behind the incredible The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and describes the setting as follows: “The world stands on the verge of chaos, as the tensions between the power-hungry Nilfgaardian Empire and proud Northern Realms grow. Facing an imminent invasion, Meve — war-veteran Queen of Lyria and Rivia — is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.”

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics.

Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.”

Interested in getting it for yourself? Check out GOG.com to learn more, as well as the game’s official website right here!