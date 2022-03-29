New World Heart of Madness Update Delayed

An update for New World was supposed to release today, but Amazon Games has announced that Heart of Madness has been pushed back slightly, following the discovery of a new bug. The news is sure to come as a bit of a disappointment for players, but thankfully, the update has not been delayed by too much; it will now be available on March 30th, instead. Hopefully, there will be no further issues, and the update will be released tomorrow, so fans can get a chance to experience what the developer has been up to!

“After testing we have decided to hold on releasing the Heart of Madness update until Wednesday morning (3/30). This delay is caused by a bug found late and needs to be fixed before releasing the update,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, Amazon Games has not announced a specific release time for the new update. Heart of Madness was originally going to launch on March 29th at 7 a.m. PT, so it’s possible the delay is exactly 24 hours later, but that’s just speculation, at this time. In a follow-up Tweet, the game’s developers acknowledged any frustration related to the delay, promising to get the update available as quickly as possible.

“We know it is frustrating being excited for a release and then having it pulled back. We are just as excited as you for the Heart of Madness Release!We are working to get a fix built and tested quickly so that we can release Heart of Madness.”

Delays are always disappointing, but hopefully this one will lead to a better product! When Heart of Madness does release, it will include a number of changes, including weapon and combat updates, quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and a whole lot more. All in all, it sounds like a substantial update, and fans will have a lot of new content to experience when it drops. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of New World right here.

Have you been a fan of New Worldso far? Are you disappointed that today’s update was delayed? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!