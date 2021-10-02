New World Launch Praised by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon has been in the video game business for a few years at this point, but the massive corporation has never been able to find success in the space until this week. New World, which is the newest MMO from Amazon Game Studios, released just a few days back and has already been making waves in the PC space. To celebrate the game’s successful launch, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has now sounded off with his excitement to see the company now flourishing after previous failures.

Taking to Twitter, Bezos took a victory lap of sorts in the wake of New World’s release to celebrate what Amazon Game Studios has now achieved. “After many failures and setbacks in gaming we have a success. So proud of the team for the persistence,” Bezos said while sharing a news article that talked highly of the launch of New World. “View setbacks as helpful obstacles that drive learning. Whatever your goals are, don’t give up no matter how hard it gets.”

After many failures and setbacks in gaming we have a success. So proud of the team for the persistence. View setbacks as helpful obstacles that drive learning. Whatever your goals are, don’t give up no matter how hard it gets. @playnewworld (1/2) https://t.co/LK0VUdCSS9 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 1, 2021

Bezos went on to also share another article that was released earlier this year talking about how Amazon had failed to find success in the video game market at that given time. He annotated that the article’s release and the now successful launch of New World were only eight months apart, clearly suggesting that Amazon’s story in the realm of video games still wasn’t written in stone just yet.

As a whole, New World being so successful already will surely prompt Amazon to pour more resources into its gaming division. Whether or not Amazon Game Studios can release another successful title like New World in the near future remains to be seen, but given that former CEO Bezos seems thrilled to see the game finding an audience, it seems like only a matter of time until bigger things start to happen at the company.

Have you played New World for yourself yet? And do you think the game could mark a larger entry point for Amazon in the world of gaming?