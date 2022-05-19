New World Update Live, Patch Notes Released

✖

Amazon Games has released a new Public Test Realm update for New World, following a little bit of downtime. The PTR update doesn't offer anything too substantial, but the game's official Twitter account is already teasing "secrets" that might be revealed soon. For now, fans will have to settle for this update, which does offer a large number of bug fixes for weapons, rewards, expeditions, and more. It remains to be seen how these changes will improve New World, but hopefully the sheer number of them offered will result in a better overall game. Full patch notes from New World's official website can be found below:

COMBAT/AI

Game Modes

3v3 Arenas

Fixed the arena timer from going missing on second round.

Fixed players remaining silenced when leaving the instance.

Added a reference to the health regeneration provided by 3v3 Arena foods.

Added a tooltip to 3v3 Arena play button that displays what level bracket the player will queue for.

Added messaging to the 3v3 Arenas Game Modes screen to indicate Arenas consumables exist.

Adjusted the duration of T3 and T4 3v3 Arena attribute food to be consistent with T5 3v3 Arena Attribute food.

Changed PvP Arena potions to 3v3 Arena Potions.

Corrected the game mode name for 3v3 Arena queuing errors.

Fixed being able to be queued for both OPR and 3v3 Arenas.

Fixed the wrong level bracket being called out on the 3v3 Arenas sign up screen.

Fixed a cause of premade player groups splitting up after an arena match completes.

Fixed an issue where pressing ESC to leave the rewards screen in 3v3 Arenas brings up the wrong end-of-match scoreboard.

Fixed misaligned collision on pillars.

Fixed occasional long load times into 3v3 Arenas.

If player quits right after a round victory during a 3v3 Arena, the player will be able to hear all the sounds playing normally after respawn.

Notification for attempting to use a disabled consumable in 3v3 Arenas should no longer appear in the open world.

PVP rewards screen correctly shows PVP rewards at the end of 3v3 Arena match.

The global idle crowd will sound echoey/distant when the player is spectating and the crowd will chant during the 30 sec countdown leading to the Ring of Fire and at the end of the match.

The Ring of Fire is now properly called out in player defeat notifications.

Players can no longer target spectators while in a 3v3 Arena.



General

Fixed a bug where status effect icons wouldn't reappear on the HUD after other status effects expired.

Fixed a client that could happen after exiting a game mode.

Fixed a server crash that could happen when a player was killed.

Fixed an issue where various ranged attacks or AoE attacks could unintentionally get Backstab criticals (i.e. Flamethrower, Incinerate, Shockwave, Path of Destiny, and Sticky Bomb).



Mechanics

Dodge Fixed issue where the dodge distances were unintentionally being reduced when players were not slowed.



Perks

Fixed an issue where DoTs and persistent conditions were unintentionally triggering the damage bonus from the weapon's "Shirking" perks.

Fixed issue where the "Insatiable Gravity Well" perk was triggering damage when other weapons were unsheathed if the perk was slotted into armor.

Weapons

Blunderbuss Fixed an issue where pellets would not fire when canceling an ability with primary attack when aim down sights was active.

Bow Fixed issue where you could instantly fire Penetrating Shot or Poison Shot at the same time as a Charged Bow Shot. Reduced base block stamina damage of Bow depending on tier from 34-42 → 32-40. Reduced Bow's Charged shot stamina damage coefficient by 38%. Reduced Bow's Evade Shot's stamina damage coefficient by 75%. Reduced Bow's Evade Shot's Knockback upgrade stamina damage coefficient by 40%.

Fire Staff Fixed an issue where Flamethrower could be inadvertently canceled when strafing while a Haste buff was active. Fixed an issue where Flamethrower (as well as other sustained, aimed abilities) could be canceled by automated traversal (e.g. step-ups). Reduced Flamethrower's block stamina dmg by 85%.

Life Staff Added Group Mode indicator to Group HUD to display current state of Group Mode targeted healing option. Fixed an issue where Targeted Healing out of range highlight was not functioning when activating target lock with MMW or target Hotkeys. Targeted healing spells are now limited by line of sight, except in expeditions.



ECONOMY/PROGRESSION



Gear/Items

Fixed a visual issue with the Imbued Waxen Cloak.

Fixed a visual issue with the Smyhle Breastplate.

Fixed an issue where the Old Amulet item would not properly roll with a gem slot, and thus could never attain Legendary rarity, even with a high gear score.

Lowered the emissive (glow) levels on Mutator weapons.



PvP TRACK

Items on the PvP Rewards track have had their perk buckets significantly improved for PvP use, and some named items on the track have had their perk spreads changed to be more useful for PvP Players.

Named Weapons no longer have Mortal Empower, they now have Keenly Empowered

Named Accessories have been changed so that their legendary perk is a PvP Perk (where applicable) and their perks have been changed to be better.

Named Heavy Armor no longer rolls with Siege Ward and rolls with Shirking Heals instead.

PvP Rewards Track items should now be significantly more likely to roll PvP focused perk spreads.

Fixed a bug where 1 extra Azoth Salt/PvP XP was sometimes created when PvP rewards are split between a group, due to a rounding error.

Fixed a bug where a downed player is killed by a player who did not damage that player the pvp rewards were being lost.

PvP rewards should no longer be lost due to ineligible group members.

PvP rewards should no longer be lost due to ineligible group members.

T5 items from the PvP Rewards Track are now guaranteed at Purple Rarity.



REWARDS/LOOT

Disabled the ability to drag Umbral Shards, Gems, or Repair Kits directly from Storage onto equipped items. This should prevent instances where upgrading shows you the wrong amount of available shards in certain instances.

Fixed an issue where loot bags could sometimes disappear while a player was interacting with it.

Fixed an issue where players could deposit items into a loot bag that was about to disappear.

Fixed Isabella's Amulet not being given to subsequent characters.

Trashing Vines no longer drop in game and any existing ones should properly convert to Clumps of Withering Briar.

TRADE SKILLS



Gathering

Fixed a client pause during fishing tradeskill level up.

WORLD EXPERIENCE

EXPEDITIONS

GENERAL

Fixed a bug where players sometimes couldn't respawn in expeditions.

Fixed issue where AI would sometimes ignore players in expeditions.



Exploration

Rafflebones is no longer a guaranteed spawn.



UX/UI/SOCIAL

General

Fixed an issue where the Connection Error popup message would spam repeatedly.

Fixed the icon for unlimited ammo status.

Quickslot consumable cooldown and usability indicators should now appear as intended.

The correct attributes are now displayed when viewing a weapon to equip in the inventory.

AUDIO



QOL

The gallop emote SFX audio levels have been lowered for everyone but the local player.

New World is available now on PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying New World so far? Are you looking forward to the game's new update?