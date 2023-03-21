New Xbox Console in the Works, Already Has a Codename

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are just over two years old, but Microsoft has already started development on a successor. The platform's existence was revealed in a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission, as part of its ongoing investigation into Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. Interestingly enough, the console already has a codename, but it has been redacted in the publications from the FTC. As noted by Game Rant, the name seems to consist of about 15 characters, but it's worth noting that a console's codename isn't the same as the final name; for example, the Xbox Series X previously went by the codename "Anaconda."

While this all might come as a surprise to anyone that recently purchased an Xbox console, fans shouldn't be concerned that the Xbox Series X|S is on its way out. Discussions about the next console have come up as the FTC is interested in learning more about Microsoft's plans for the future, and what impact the purchase of Activision Blizzard could have on those plans. At this time, it's unclear whether the purchase will go through, but reports have suggested that the European Commission is likely to approve the deal, leaving the U.S. and U.K. to make their decisions.

If the Activision Blizzard deal is approved, it will be interesting to see what impact it has on the Xbox brand. Xbox has made multiple guarantees to ensure that Call of Duty continues to release on multiple platforms, with 10-year agreements signed by both Nintendo and Nvidia. PlayStation has been strongly opposed to the purchase, and has made many attempts to sway legislators to shoot it down. The whole process has been going on for more than a year now, but it seems like an end is finally in sight. No matter what the future brings, it's a safe bet that Xbox's next console will continue the longstanding rivalry between the two companies!

