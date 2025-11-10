New Xbox Game Pass Game Is a “Top 5 Game of All Time” Say Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass game is being hailed as a “top five game of all time” and the “best story” of all time, at least by some subscribers. Considering the game in question has an 86 on Metacritic, a 96% approval rating on Steam, and a 4.87 out of 5 rating on the PlayStation Store, perhaps this is not terribly surprising. That said, if you are a gameplay-first, story-second type of gamer, then this title is certainly not going to tickle your fancy, as the former is very limited. It does excel at the latter, though.

The new Xbox Game Pass game in question is 1000xResist, which was added to the subscription service earlier this month after coming to Xbox Series X. That said, while it is technically a day one Xbox Game Pass because of this, it has been on PC since 2024. And it was quietly a hidden gem of last year. Developed by Sunset Visitor and published by Fellow Traveler, it is a narrative-driven sci-fi adventure game and a debut for the former.

All of that said, one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post not just praising it, but praising it greatly, and considering the popularity of the post, this is not a standalone opinion.

“If you care about story in games, you must play 1000xResist,” reads the title of the post. “It starts disorienting and stays that way throughout, but in the best way. It’s one of the most propulsive narratives I’ve ever experienced. Once the gas is fully on, it doesn’t let up until the credits roll.”

The post continues: “Of course, if gameplay matters a lot to you, you shouldn’t bother. Basically, the whole game is talking to people, with some light traversal. But if a game’s story can carry it for you, you gotta play it. It’s in my top 5 of all time, and definitely my favorite story of all time, possibly of any medium.”

“I played through it about four months ago. One of the best stories in gaming that I’ve experienced in a while,” adds one of the comments.

While there are some more comments like the one above, there are others that reveal they checked out the game, but bounced off it, particularly because of the lack of gameplay. If you like what is essentially a visual novel game, then this is probably a must-play. If you don’t like this genre, this game is unlikely to convert you, and it’s not that quick either. You can’t just check it out for a couple of hours and get its story, as it is about 10 to 14 hours long.

If this new day-one Xbox Game Pass game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are six more coming soon. Meanwhile, an Xbox Series X exclusive is about to be removed, so it may be worth prioritizing this title first even if you are interested in this new addition.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.