Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 Day-One Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass is about to add six new games that will all land on the service the same day as their release date. Perhaps more than anything else, day-one games on Xbox Game Pass are the best reason to subscribe to the service. In 2025 alone, we’ve had games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and DOOM: The Dark Ages all land on Game Pass immediately. Now, with the calendar having turned over to November, we’re about to get a whole slate of new day-one titles over the coming week.

Outlined on Xbox Wire today, Microsoft revealed a lineup of 11 games that will soon be getting Xbox Game Pass. These new additions are set to begin tomorrow, November 5th, and will run through November 14th. While the whole slate is strong, it’s the inclusion of six day-one games that stands out the most.

Far and away the biggest day-one addition on the horizon for Game Pass is that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise is set to be arguably the biggest title hitting Game Pass in the entirety of 2025. It will mark the second year in a row that a new Call of Duty game has come straight to Game Pass, which is a pretty major move on Microsoft’s part.

Other than Black Ops 7, here’s every other day day-one game that is bound for Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

Dead Static Drive – November 5th

Egging On – November 6th

Whiskerwood – November 6th

Pigeon Simulator – November 11th

Winter Burrow – November 12th

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – November 14th

As a reminder, all of these titles hitting Xbox Game Pass soon are locked behind the platform’s Ultimate tier. While some of these games may come to the Premium section of Game Pass down the road, initially, they’ll all solely be available through Ultimate. In the wake of price increases that happened roughly one month ago, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now retails for $29.99 monthly.

