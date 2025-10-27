New “Masterpiece” PS5 Game on Xbox Game Pass Is Dividing Subscribers

There is a new PS5 console exclusive game that has shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. In the process, it has been made available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Premium on day one of its release. Consquently, Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X have been playing it, and it has seemingly divided the player base, with some calling it things like boring, while others are going as far as to call it a “masterpiece.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the top posts over the last few days on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post dedicated to praising the game, calling it a “masterpiece” and a “9.5/10.” And considering the number of votes the post has, this appears to be a somewhat common view of the game. However, many of the comments are less convinced by Pacific Drive.

“Amazing”

“Just throwing this out there in case anyone doesn’t know this isn’t like a solid 7/10 Game Pass game, but a 9.5/10 masterpiece. I hate survival games, yet I was absolutely immersed in this game. It’s so atmospheric and has unique quirks, just a fantastic vibe and gameplay loop.”

Normally, when a post shoots to the top of the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, the comments reinforce the number of votes up, but not this time.

“Could not get into this at all,” reads one of the top comments. Another adds, “As someone who loves survival games, I actually massively disliked this game.

Meanwhile, other comments call it “extremely boring,” and another reveals the game gave them motion sickness. So, which is it: is the gaming amazing or is it boring?

Masterpiece or Boring?

The truth, per usual, is somewhere in the middle. Pacific Drive has a 79 on Metacritic, a solid score, but far from masterpiece territory. Meanwhile, on the Xbox Store, specifically, it has a 3.5 out of 5 rating. And like on Reddit, there are some wildly divisive takes. There are plenty of perfect scores, but plenty of 1/5 stars as well. Suffice to say, this new Xbox Game Pass game is not going to be for everyone.

About the Game

Play video

For those who have never heard of Pacific Drive, it is a 2024 first-person survival game from developer Ironwood Studios, who debuted with the release, and publisher Kepler Interactive. The latter is notably the publisher of 2025 Game of the Year frontrunner, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

In the game, you must survive the Olympic Exclusion Zone, a fictional take on a post-apocalyptic version of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, United States. To do this, you must scavenge for resources using your vehicle, all whilst trying to figure out the mysteries of the OEZ.

Pacific Drive was one of five Xbox Game Pass day one games last week. So, if this does not tickle your fancy, the good news is there are other options. In fact, one of these other day-one Xbox Game Pass games is being hailed as “Game of the Year.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.