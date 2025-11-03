Xbox Game Pass Losing a Major Game Days Before It Launches on PS5

Xbox Game Pass is home to numerous hit titles, sometimes getting them day one and even exclusives. One such game is officially coming to PlayStation 5 a year after it originally launched on PC and Xbox. Normally, this would be considered good news as it means the game will reach an audience previously unable to play it; however, there is some bad news for Xbox players attached to this new release. While the game is not leaving the platform, Game Pass Subscribers will no longer be able to access it as part of the game catalog.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is officially coming to PlayStation 5 on November 20th. The game was previously exclusive to Xbox and PC, having initially been released on these platforms on November 20th, 2024. At the same time, developer GSC Game World has revealed the PS5 release will coincide with the long-awaited 1.7 update, which will address various issues. Yet Game Pass users will soon find themselves locked out just as the improvements roll out, as Stalker 2 is leaving the service on November 15th.

Fans Angry Stalker 2: Chornobyl Leaves Game Pass

This has sparked controversy among fans. One states on Reddit, “The game is only now getting fixed and they’re pulling it from Game Pass? Seems backwards.” Some are calling it a bait and switch, and that GSC Game World used Game Pass as an early access period before fixing the game. The timing of the PS5 release has further inflamed this attitude. Stalker 2 launched last year with considerable performance problems and mixed review reception, but the update 1.7 aims to resolve these problems.

Some fans are planning to rush through the game before it leaves the subscription service, while others have shared their plans to unsubscribe from Game Pass altogether. This is a part of the growing frustration toward Xbox after price increases have affected consoles and the Game Pass subscription pricing.

New games are often added to Xbox Game Pass, just as games leave Game Pass. This typically happens on a monthly schedule, but there are, of course, exceptions. Stalker 2 happens to find itself in the latter camp, and while fans are normally accepting of this, it is the elements surrounding its leaving that have drawn the ire. It’s a reminder that the value proposition of Game Pass isn’t static: access may be temporary, and platform launches or major updates can shift the landscape overnight.

