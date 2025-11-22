New Xbox Game Pass Game Is Made for Silksong Fans

When Hollow Knight: Silksong hit earlier this year, it hit big. That wasn’t a huge surprise. Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to see what Team Cherry would come up with next. While some players bristled against the difficulty, most agree that Silksong is a worthy follow-up to the exceptional original. That said, there’s an upcoming Xbox Game Pass Metroidvania that’s worth keeping an eye on if you’re a fan of the genre.

In 2021, developer Mongoose Rodeo took to Kickstarter to raise funds for a new Metroidvania called Crowsworn. It was billed as drawing major inspiration from Hollow Knight, Bloodborne, and Devil May Cry. Since the successful Kickstarter campaign, the developer has been keeping a relatively low profile, but it was recently revealed that Crowsworn is launching on Xbox Game Pass, bringing that hype bubbling back to the surface.

What is Crowsworn?

Play video

As mentioned, Crowsworn is drawing from several popular games. The visual style blends Bloodborne‘s gothic horror with the somewhat cutesy Hollow Knight character designs. It comes together wonderfully, giving players a fun take on a horrific Yarnam-like world. With it being a Metroidvania, it’s also going to have tons of branching paths to explore.

On the gameplay front, Crowsworn is bringing stylish combos that wouldn’t feel out of place in Devil May Cry. Mongoose Rodeo also loves to tout Crowsworn‘s “Spandex-tight controls,” so we can expect combat and movement to feel responsive and fluid. There are several ways to upgrade your character, including runes and abilities, and over 100 different enemies to fight. That includes more than 30 boss monsters. You shouldn’t expect FromSoftware-like bosses, but these will be challenging.

It all sounds like the perfect package for Hollow Knight fans. And Mongoose Rodeo is actually bringing in some Team Cherry-adjacent help for the final steps. Matthew Griffin worked with Team Cherry to do the marketing for Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong, and he’s joining the Rodeo to help with Crowsworn as well. The team will still need to match Team Cherry’s mastery of gameplay, but they at least have some expert help as they get closer to release.

Speaking of that release date, we still don’t have anything exact on that front. When Mongoose Rodeo announced that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass, they also revealed that players on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch will join in on the party. That’s in addition to the previously announced PC version of the game. There hasn’t been any word about a native Switch 2 version, but that might be announced further down the line.

Either way, we shouldn’t be waiting much longer to play Crowsworn. Generally, games don’t get this type of Game Pass reveal without an imminent release date. It does happen from time to time, but this announcement seems to suggest we’ll see Crowsworn available for download by next spring at the latest. Of course, that’s an educated guess, so take it with a grain of salt, but, barring a delay, Crowsworn should be here soon.

