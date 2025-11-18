Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets First New Update in a Month, Here’s What Changed

The first new Hollow Knight: Silksong update in roughly one month has today been released across all platforms. Following its launch back in September, a handful of initial patches for Silksong went live to resolve some early problems that players were running into. As time has continued onward, though, these updates have started to be fewer and further between, which has left fans wondering how much continued support the Metroidvania game might receive. Now, another such update has dropped, and it happens to contain some pretty notable improvements.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC platforms, Hollow Knight: Silksong update version 1.0.29242 is an important one. The patch notably fixes a variety of bugs tied to gameplay mechanics, specific enemies, and certain languages. In addition, the Chinese translation of the game has also now been updated and is much more accurate than before.

Moving forward, more updates of this type for Silksong are likely to come about. What isn’t yet known, however, is whether or not the game will get DLC. The original Hollow Knight received a couple of different expansions after its release, so there’s reason to believe that the same thing will happen with Silksong. Still, this isn’t something that Team Cherry itself has announced just yet, although that could change soon.

In the interim, to get a look at everything that has been done with this new Silksong update today, the full patch notes can be found below.