Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets First New Update in a Month, Here’s What Changed

The first new Hollow Knight: Silksong update in roughly one month has today been released across all platforms. Following its launch back in September, a handful of initial patches for Silksong went live to resolve some early problems that players were running into. As time has continued onward, though, these updates have started to be fewer and further between, which has left fans wondering how much continued support the Metroidvania game might receive. Now, another such update has dropped, and it happens to contain some pretty notable improvements.
Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC platforms, Hollow Knight: Silksong update version 1.0.29242 is an important one. The patch notably fixes a variety of bugs tied to gameplay mechanics, specific enemies, and certain languages. In addition, the Chinese translation of the game has also now been updated and is much more accurate than before.
Moving forward, more updates of this type for Silksong are likely to come about. What isn’t yet known, however, is whether or not the game will get DLC. The original Hollow Knight received a couple of different expansions after its release, so there’s reason to believe that the same thing will happen with Silksong. Still, this isn’t something that Team Cherry itself has announced just yet, although that could change soon.
In the interim, to get a look at everything that has been done with this new Silksong update today, the full patch notes can be found below.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Update 1.0.29242 Patch Notes
- Updated Simplified Chinese translation to use fan translation provided by Team Cart Fix.
- Switched to Unity’s Input System to improve overall controller support. This includes rumble features now working for various controllers, and additional controllers being recognised. Some issues may remain.
- Added additional dithering levels. Now defaults to ‘low’.
- Added film grain effect to advanced options. Defaults to ‘off’
- Various localisation fixes implemented across all languages.
- Fixed Styx not giving rosaries when delivering the Queen’s Egg.
- Fixed Druid’s Eyes sometimes not equipping correctly when first acquired.
- Fixed some down attack colliders getting stuck on in rare instances.
- Fixed several instances of Hornet’s plasmified state clearing when not intended (eg Bellway travel).
- Fixed issues entering the plasmified state when killing a Winged Lifeseed, rather than using the Plasmium Phial.
- Reduced unintentionally long bind time when using Multibinder with the Shaman crest.
- Updated Multibinder’s initial bind to clear maggots, per community comments.
- Wreath of Purity durability increased.
- Fixed void incorrectly conducting electricity.
- Gurr the Outcast trap-throw attack updated from single lob to spin-style, to reduce time spent static. Other slight refinements.
- Fixed Beast Crest fury slashes not piercing as intended.
- Fixed Rune Rage damage scaling incorrectly.
- Fixed Thread Storm damage tapering (additional hits don’t taper down as sharply).
- Fixed rare instances of regaining control when grabbed by a Wraith.
- Fixed couriers incorrectly offering the same delivery immediately after completing it.
- Fixed additional instances of Hornet being able to push some enemy types through the floor.
- Fixed issues when using Harpoon to stun or kill certain bosses.
- Fixed Fractured Mask not protecting against volt hazards.
- Various smaller tweaks and fixes.