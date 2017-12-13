Take ‘Fallout 4’ VR to the Next Level With These Real-World Items

Gamers can now enjoy Fallout 4 in virtual reality! Exciting stuff, but if you want to take the experience to the next level, we have a few suggestions.

Number one on the list is the Pip-Boy deluxe Bluetooth edition replica. It pairs with your phone or tablet, and gives you the ability to take and place calls, SMS messages, play music, and more. When not being worn, you can display it on the charging base and use it as a dedicated speaker, alarm clock, or just a cool cosplay prop (it displays the Status, Special, and Perks screens from the game). You can order one here for $349.99.

If that Pip-Boy isn’t in your budget, you could also go for the Fallout Pip-Boy molded mug for your morning coffee. It’s on sale right now for only $8.99.

Next up on the list is this Fallout VR candle. Now you can immerse yourself more deeply in the game with the intoxicating aroma of the wasteland. You can grab it here for $21.99.

Integrating a Pip-Boy with the infotainment display on your car would be pretty spectacular, but it’s not a realistic goal for most of us. The next best thing would be to get yourself a set of these Pip-Boy auto mats. Well, maybe it’s not the NEXT best thing, but they are a pretty fun (and practical) addition to your vehicle. Get a set here for $39.99.

Adding a Fallout Nuka Cola mini fridge to your settlement provides a big happiness boost – but not as much as a Nuka Cola growler. Both items are sold out at the moment, but keep tabs on availability as they will likely be replenished in the near future.

Finally, no Fallout experience would be complete without a jumpsuit. The Fallout Vault 111 fleece jumpsuit definitely fits the bill, and it should do a great job of keeping you warm in the cold winter months ahead. The suit is available here for $49.99.

