Next ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Stream Announced, Kotal Kahn Reveal Possibly Inbound

Another week is upon us, which means a new Kombat Kast is inbound. Since NetherRealm Studios opted out of streaming last week, fans everywhere are looking forward to what could potentially be revealed during the next installment. That said, we’ve seen a few teases over the past week, including the one that came with the announcement of there being no stream last week. This one, of course, teased Kotal Kahn, who might be one of the main focuses in the upcoming stream. Another possibility is the arrival of Rain, which would surely please many fans anticipating Mortal Kombat 11.

Of course, we won’t know until the Kombat Kast, which is set to take place on March 20th, is underway. Needless to say, fans have fired up the theory machine, with the likes of Kotal Kahn, Rain, and Erron Black leading the pack.

Another week closer to April 23! See you tomorrow for an all new #KombatKast at 3pm CET, 1pm PST! #MK11 https://t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/44IqeTOjEM — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 19, 2019

ANYONE ELSE NOTICE THAT HE MARKED THE TIME AS CET??!? It’s usually CST (Central Standard Time) Are we getting Cetrion???!??!!??? — Redd Carter (@reddcartermusic) March 19, 2019

And queeeeeennnn mileena but I feel like they’ll keep her as a surprise — Isaiah Cruz #MILEENAFORMK11 #NOOBSAIBOTFORMK11 (@xxspeedyxxrando) March 19, 2019

We already know that Erron Black is in the game, as was revealed in the story trailer, but it would be nice to see some glorious gameplay. As for who will be officially revealed, it’s anyone’s guess at this point, but there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing at least Kotal Kahn.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Who will be revealed during the next Kombat Kast? Do you believe we’ll see the full roster officially unveiled before launch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!