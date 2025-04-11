Next Path of Exile 2 Update Will Finally Let Players Respec Ascendancy Classes

The 0.2.0 update for Path of Exile 2 has been a bit of a mixed bag, with many players feeling the changes made the game too much of a grind. Since the Dawn of the Hunt launched, Grinding Gear Games has shared many plans to update Path of Exile 2 in response to player feedback. The first major wave of changes arrived yesterday with the 0.2.0e patch. With those patch notes out of the way, Grinding Gear Games has already shared some of its big plans for future updates to Path of Exile 2 new week – including the long-requested ability to respec Ascendancies.

Yesterday’s Path of Exile 2 patch introduced many big fixes for player complaints, including better balance for Act 3 areas and player balance changes. This first wave of changes should hopefully make the Dawn of the Hunt update more enjoyable for players who felt the game became too punishing after the update. However, that’s not all that’s in the works from Grinding Gear Games. This morning, the team shared additional plans for further updates to Path of Exile 2 in a new patch planned for sometime next week. And one of them is potentially huge for players who have been wanting to make changes to their Ascendancy Class choices.

The path of exile 2 witch got a new ascendancy in 0.2.0

Given that Dawn of the Hunt added new Ascendancy Class options to Path of Exile 2, some players might want to choose a different one without having to start over from square one. While Grinding Gear Games wants to make sure that it isn’t too easy to respec an Ascendancy, next week’s update will finally let players do it.

How to Respec Your Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy Class

Here is how the ability to respec your Ascendancy Class will work once it’s introduced to Path of Exile 2 in next week’s update, as shared by Grinding Gear Games:

Redoing an Ascendancy Trial allows you to respec which Ascendancy Class you have chosen at the Ascension device, but only if the Trial would grant you the number of points you already have.

In order to respec your Ascendancy class, you must have zero points allocated in it, but you can now open the Respec window at Balbala or the Trialmaster who are standing next to the Ascension device.

Ultimatums that have 7 chambers and thus grant up to 4 Ascendancy points now can be done from level 55 down from 60.

Ultimatums that have 10 chambers and thus grant up to 6 Ascendancy points can now be done from level 65 down from 75.

One of the new Poe2 Ascendancies introduced in 0.2.0

While this is definitely the biggest change planned for the next update so far, there are a few other tweaks in the works, too. Next week’s patch will bring some additional endgame, crafting, and totem changes to address player feedback on the 0.2.0 issues in Path of Exile 2 so far. We don’t have an exact date for the next update, but the team shared that it’s planned for sometime mid-week next week. So, you will unfortunately have another weekend with your Ascendancy class as it currently is before the ability to respec is added.

