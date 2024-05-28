Over the last few years, the Silent Hill franchise has become much more active. Last year, fans were given a new interactive experience called Silent Hill: Ascension, but most players are looking forward to the other games Konami announced a few years ago. For example, we know that Bloober Team is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2, and Silent Hill f's flashback to Japan in the 1960s remains a concept with potential. Plus, there's the upcoming Return to Silent Hill movie in the works. Thankfully, Konami revealed today that fans are getting a new Silent Hill Transmission later this week, providing new looks at several of the upcoming projects in the long-running franchise.

Next Silent Hill Transmission Date Revealed

(Photo: Konami)

The new announcement comes from the official Silent Hill Twitter account. It says that fans can "tune in May 30 at 4pm PT to our Silent Hill YouTube channel for the second installment of the Silent Hill Transmission where we'll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch."

From that, we can see that the team has several announcements to reveal this week. We might get a new trailer for Return to Silent Hill, which was filmed last year. The movie doesn't have a release date yet, and a new trailer would be a great way to reveal that. However, the team might hold that back for a bit longer and instead reveal more of the cast. Thus far, all we know is that Jeremy Irvine plays James Sunderland and Hannah Emily Anderson plays Mary.

On the video game front, we'll likely learn more about the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team and potentially hear more about Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall. Remember, the remake was given a 2024 release window earlier this year. If the team still wants to hit that date, it'll have to start showing it off in more detail relatively soon. The other two games don't have announced release windows and are seemingly further out than the remake. We still might hear something new about them, but the smart money suggests that this event will focus more heavily on the remake.

Either way, this event should be full of new information for Silent Hill fans. Remember, the next Transmission kicks off on May 30th at 4pm PT. If you're a diehard fan, you'll definitely want to tune in to see all the new information and get a look at the merch that will likely be available after the stream wraps up.