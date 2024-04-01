Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Announcement May Be Soon

A Silent Hill 2 release date announcement from Konami may be around the corner for PS5 and PC fans. There is still no word of when the remake will release beyond "TBA," but the expectation has always been the game will release sometime this year. And the more the game gets rated for release by rating boards, the more it suggests these expectations are sound. The latest rating board to rate the game is the most significant. Over the weekend, Silent Hill 2 was rated for release on PC and PS5 by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, aka the ESRB, which rates games for release in North America. And unlike some ratings boards, the ESRB doesn't typically rate a game until closer its release. To this end, it seems reasonable to suggest the rating suggests not only will the game release this year but a release date announcement is somewhat imminent.

As for the rating itself, it reveals what you would expect. The game has been given a "M" for "Mature" rating, complete with a warning about blood and gore, language, sexual themes, and violence. There is also the following rating summary:

"This is a horror adventure game in which players assume the role of a man returning to a mysterious town while being tormented by his past. From a third-person perspective, players explore the town of Silent Hill, interact with characters, and battle humans and creatures (e.g., Pyramid Head, mannequins, monsters). Players use pistols, shotguns, rifles, and knives to kill enemies. Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and blood-splatter effects. Some environments depict large bloodstains and/or intestines/organs on walls, floors, and surrounding bodies. Cutscenes and illustrations depict further instances of violence and/or blood and gore: characters impaled; a character suffocated to death with a pillow; enemies with body parts sewn together. The game contains some suggestive/sexual material: characters pole-dancing in strip-club settings; posters of women in revealing outfits (e.g., bra and thong, deep cleavage); dialogue alluding to sexuality and/or sexual abuse/misconduct (e.g., 'Remember that time in the hotel? You said you took everything. But you forgot that videotape we made'; "Don't touch me...You're only after one thing...Or you could just force me, like he always did.'). The word "sh*t" appears in the game."

The fact that the ESRB has rated Silent Hill 2 indicates movement on its end. To this end, a trailer should be on the horizon with a release date announcement, most likely for this fall or holiday season. That said, this part is just speculation based on the rating and how these things usually go. Right now, the game is still listed with a TBA release date and there is no official word of when it will resurface with a new trailer and release date.