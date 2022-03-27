NFL and StatusPRO Announce Annual VR Video Game Series

The NFL and sports technology company StatusPRO have announced a new video game series that will release annually for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest. At this time, no name has been revealed for the series, but the VR football game will take place from a first-person perspective, potentially giving players a view on the field much different from the Madden franchise. However, the NFL sees the new VR series as something that can exist alongside its current offerings from Electronic Arts. In a press release, Joe Ruggiero, the SVP of Consumer Products for the NFL, talked up the partnership.

“Virtual reality gaming is rapidly expanding and our partnership withStatusPRO allows us to explore a new immersive version of NFL gamingwith support of the two largest VR platforms within this emergingspace,” said Ruggiero. “We areseeing a growing number of fans engaging with VR and we’re excited tolaunch the first-ever VR gaming title that complements our existingofferings in the market today.”

StatusPRO is working to make the game feel authentic to the NFL experience. StatusPRO co-founder and president Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins believes the game could offer a level of immersion unheard of in sports games currently on the market.

“We keep the athlete first in everything we do, and as former footballplayers it means even more to be able to recreate what it actually feelslike to step out on the field. Through our proprietary technology atStatusPRO, we can deliver an immersive experience that helps NFL fanstransform into pro athletes,” said Hawkins.

Virtual reality remains a niche part of the video game industry. On PlayStation, the buy-in price is pretty expensive on top of the cost of the console, and many Oculus users have been unhappy with Facebook’s account requirements. However, PlayStation and Meta are pushing VR as the future, and it will be interesting to see whether the two companies will be able to sell it to the general public. There are a lot of hurdles, but having an annual NFL series could attract a lot more users!

