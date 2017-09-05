NHL 18 Gets New Teaser Trailer – But Won’t Be At EA Play

Hockey fans are no doubt enjoying the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now, which are tied 2-2, with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into a crucial game five. But EA Sports is already focused on the future, as it's announced its plans surrounding its latest hockey game, NHL 18.

Earlier today, the company debuted the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming simulation, which features an HL star getting ready to make a crack move towards the net. The narrator explains, "When you grow up playing hockey, they teach you a lot of things. Get the puck deep, finish your checks, make the simpl play."

Then he goes into a more entertaining tone, saying, "But then again, where's the fun in that?" right before a player tries to score a goal into the net, with the goalie stretching out to meet him.

The company's teaser can be found above, and it made note that the game would be featured more during the upcoming NHL Awards show on June 21st, where more gameplay and features are set to be revealed, along with NHL 18's official release date.

Unfortunately, that's the only place we'll be seeing it, as NHL 18 won't be making any sort of appearance at Electronic Arts' EA Play event in California this weekend. While the event will be home for other potential sports hits like Madden NFL 18, EA Sports FIFA on Nintendo Switch, FIFA 18 and the oft-delayed NBA Live 18 (as well as other titles), it appears that NHL won't be part of the line-up, which is sure to leave a few hockey fans in a saddened state.

Regardless, the game looks to be shaping up pretty well, based on the teaser trailer, and hopefully, we'll get a better idea of what we're in for when the next trailer rolls around in the next few weeks. NHL 17 fared pretty well, so we're guessing that NHL 18 is likely to follow suit – and may be even better.

There's no release date yet, but NHL 18 is expected to release later this fall for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.