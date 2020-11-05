NHL and EA Reach Multi-Year Deal to Produce More Hockey Games

✖

The ongoing NHL video game franchise from EA is set to continue for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, Electronic Arts, the National Hockey League, and the National Hockey League Players Association announced that they had reached an agreement to produce more games well-beyond the newly-released NHL 21. The new deal will span multiple years, though the specific length of the contract hasn't been revealed.

NHL 21, the most recent game in the franchise, was released to the public on October 16th, and it was the most-played installment of the series on launch day in three years. The popularity of the NHL franchise continues to rise, and that will likely continue in the years to come.

“We are thrilled to accelerate fun hockey experiences for years to come pushing the industry forward with our long-time NHL and NHLPA partners,” said Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS. “The EA SPORTS NHLfranchise these past 30 years has become synonymous with hockey culture, and this extension will ensure it remains at the forefront of connecting millions of fans around the world to the sport through interactive entertainment.”

“EA SPORTS NHL continues to introduce new fans to the sport through its realistic and entertaining approach to the game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer & Senior Executive Vice President. “The past eight months illustrates how EA is a critical extension to real-world sports, as fans turned toEA SPORTS NHLto play and watch hockey while we temporarily paused during the pandemic. Our shared approach for competitive gaming has enabled the league to create a touchpoint to younger fans who may experience the NHL for the first time through EA SPORTS NHL. Sustained connection that enhances fandom is what EA delivers and we look forward to continuing the incredible partnership.”

“The NHLPA is proud to renew our long-standing partnership with EA, ensuring their exceptional NHL hockey franchise will continue showcasing the players to fans around the world for the coming years,” said Mathieu Schneider, NHLPA Special Assistant to the Executive Director. “The simulated experience of hitting the ice behind the console with EA SPORTS NHL continues to be an incredible way for fans to connect with the players and the game.”

Are you looking forward to seeing more NHL games in the future? What did you think of NHL 21? Let us know in the comments!