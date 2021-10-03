Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals Toph as Final Launch Roster Fighter

The upcoming brawler video game aptly titled Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has revealed that Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender is seemingly the final character in the game’s launch roster. The highly anticipated video game is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 5th, and brings with it a number of characters from different Nickelodeon franchises. With Toph, that brings the total number of Avatar characters to three given that Aang and Korra were both previously revealed.

As you might expect, Toph’s moves largely revolve around bending earth and generally just physically beating on opponents. You can check out the gameplay trailer for Toph in the title via IGN, and the developer has helpfully shared her full move list on social media. You can check that out for yourself, via Twitter, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NickBrawlGame/status/1444354277242253315

While Toph very well might be the last fighter on the launch roster, it is known that two more fighters will be added after launch and that there will, in fact, be DLC characters added to the video game beyond that. “At launch, there will be 20 characters, with 2 more following soon after,” Ludosity CEO Joel Nyström said in September. “Additional DLC characters will be revealed after that.

Previously revealed fighters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl include characters from the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and more. That could also just be the beginning given the comment from the Ludosity CEO above.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 5th. The video game is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and it is being published by GameMill Entertainment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nickelodeon-branded brawler right here.

What do you think about the new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighter? Are you hoping for any particular Nickelodeon characters to be announced for the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!